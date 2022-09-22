The eye-watering compensation Manchester United had to pay for Solskjaer, Rangnick, and their coaches

It reportedly cost Manchester United an astonishing £24.7million to part ways with both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick and their coaching staff.

This is according to journalist Bill Rice of BBC Radio Manchester, with Man Utd CEO Richard Arnold speaking about the club’s financial results today.

See below for the tweet from Rice, which explains just how much the Red Devils have had to fork out for compensation due to making so many changes at coaching level in the last year or so…

United sacked Solskjaer as manager last November, with Rangnick taking over on an interim basis until the end of the 2021/22 season.

MUFC have since brought in Erik ten Hag as the permanent successor to Rangnick, so it’s been a lot of upheaval by the club in a relatively short space of time.

This clearly hasn’t come cheap, so United will surely need to manage these situations better in the future if they are to avoid spiralling into debt and hitting major financial problems.

