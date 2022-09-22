Manchester United set to rival Barcelona for the signing of Brazilian

Manchester United are set to rival Barcelona for the signing of Monaco defender Vanderson.

That’s according to Sport, who claim that despite Barcelona and Manchester United both having approaches rejected during the summer transfer window, both clubs will return next year to try and sign the young right-back.

The report claims that Monaco would be more open to selling Vanderson in 2023, but Barcelona were quoted around £50m during the summer.

Diogo Dalot has had an excellent start to the season for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag, but bringing in more competition for the defender can only be healthy.

Dalot has shown signs of inconsistency in the past, so signing Vanderson to push him and rotate with him would be smart business.

This would potentially spell the end of Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s career at Manchester United, with the former Crystal Palace right-back struggling to break into the starting eleven so far this season.

Barcelona reportedly wanted Vanderson to replace Sergino Dest, and with Xavi failing to secure another target during the summer, they could once again pursue Vanderson in the coming months.