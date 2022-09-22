Manchester United star withdraws from international duty following injury

Manchester United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has returned to Carrington from International duty with Slovakia.

Manchester United have officially announced that Dubravka has pulled out of international duty with Slovakia after picking up an injury in training.

Dubravka did initially link up with the Slovakia squad, but has now returned to Carrington to have his injury assessed. Slovakia are set to face Azerbaijan and Belarus this week in the UEFA Nations League.

The Newcastle United loanee is yet to make an appearance for Manchester United since joining the club during the summer transfer window.

Dubravka was brought in as a backup to goalkeeper David De Gea, with Dean Henderson joining Nottingham Forest on loan for the season.

Manchester United will be hoping Dubravka’s injury isn’t too serious, but it’s unlikely to affect their chances of winning in their upcoming derby against Manchester City.

With De Gea fit as it stands, Dubravka was likely going to have to settle for the bench, but not having an experienced backup for the Spanish international could be a worry for Erik ten Hag.