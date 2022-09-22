Manchester United to reignite their interest in Serie star in January

Manchester United are set to reignite their interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

With Cristiano Ronaldo reaching the latter stage of his career, Manchester United will have to find a suitable replacement in the near future.

Now, according to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United will revive their interest in Osimhen in January.

The report claims that Napoli value Osimhen at over £100m, which could be a stumbling block for Manchester United, especially after so many failed, high-value signings over the years.

Osimhen, however, is a proven striker, and at just 23 years old, he still has the vast majority of his career ahead of him.

With 30 goals in 68 games for Napoli, Manchester United will be getting a proven goal scorer, but £100m for a player who hasn’t played in the Premier League always presents a risk.

In an ideal world for Manchester United, Osimhen will attempt to force a move away from Napoli, hopefully bringing down his price tag.

However, looking at United’s transfer business over the years, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them cough up the asking price for Osimhen next year.