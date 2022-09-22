Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Massimiliano Allegri’s future at Juventus

What does the future hold for Massimiliano Allegri as Juventus manager? Fabrizio Romano has weighed in on the situation in the latest edition of his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The Italian tactician has long been regarded as one of the finest managers in world football, but it’s fair to say his second spell in charge of Juve has not gone to plan so far.

Allegri’s side only finished 4th last season, and have made a dire start to this campaign, winning only two of their opening nine games of the season in all competitions.

It’s easy to see why there’s been some speculation over Allegri’s job safety, but Romano believes he will be given a bit more time to turn things around.

“Massimiliano Allegri will remain Juventus manager for the next games. He has a long contract with huge salary, so from what I’m told Juventus are not in the process to sack him during the international break,” Romano said.

“He’ll have a chance in the next few games to change the situation, starting with fixtures against Bologna, Maccabi Haifa and AC Milan.”

Juventus fans will hope Allegri can turn things around, but it remains to be seen if he’s really still the best man for the job.

With big names like Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino currently out of work, however, Allegri will surely be aware that he has to improve fast, or the Juve board will surely be tempted to make a change.