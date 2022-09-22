Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on why Mauricio Pochettino is a “really difficult” appointment for Nice

Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on the efforts of Ligue 1 side Nice to hire former Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine has been out of work since leaving PSG in the summer, and there’s been plenty of speculation about where he could end up next.

Romano recently revealed that Pochettino had been offered to Chelsea after they sacked Thomas Tuchel, but it seems Graham Potter was always the favourite to land the vacancy at Stamford Bridge.

In the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano admits that it looks like a big challenge for Nice to hire Pochettino, as it seems he’s still waiting for a bigger offer from somewhere else.

It’s not clear when an opening will come up at one of Europe’s elite clubs, though it’s worth noting that both Bayern Munich and Juventus have been struggling this season, so perhaps Pochettino suspects it’s worth waiting a bit longer for one of those jobs.

Discussing the 50-year-old’s situation, Romano wrote: “The truth is that Nice are trying to approach Pochettino to replace Lucien Favre, but at the moment there’s nothing advanced at all.

“Pochettino is still waiting for other top clubs or future opportunities, so I don’t see Poch as an easy appointment for Nice… really difficult.”

Pochettino had a difficult time at PSG but is surely still good enough to wait for one of football’s truly big jobs after the tremendous work he did during his time at Tottenham.

The north Londoners reached their first ever Champions League final under Pochettino, and for a few years were genuine Premier League title contenders as well, though some might argue they still under-achieved slightly as they failed to win any silverware in that time.

Considering the young players and lack of budget he was working with, however, Pochettino has become greatly admired for his work with Spurs, and he’s surely good enough to wait for a better offer than Nice.