Newcastle United have been dealt yet another injury blow as Bruno Guimaraes has reportedly suffered a thigh problem while on international duty with Brazil.

The Brazilian has grown to become one of Eddie Howe’s best players since his arrival in January and had only just returned from a hamstring injury at the weekend, playing 72 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.

According to Globo Esporte via The Shields Gazette, the 24-year-old trained as usual with his Brazil teammates earlier in the week before complaining of leg pain. Further tests have now revealed that the player has thigh swelling and has been advised to sit out the South American country’s match with Ghana tomorrow as a precaution.

Although it is uncertain how serious the injury is at present, it would be a big blow for Howe to lose Guimaraes again.

The Newcastle boss has already received the news that new signing Alexander Isak suffered an injury during this international break and has withdrawn from the Sweden squad this week.

The Magpies have been unlucky with injuries to key players so far this campaign and it has prevented them from establishing any real momentum. Therefore, Howe and Newcastle fans will be hoping the news about Guimaraes is not too serious.