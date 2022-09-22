Nigel Farage reveals which Premier League club he supports

Nigel Farage has admitted to coming from a family of Crystal Palace fans, he has revealed during a chat with Matt Le Tissier on his online show.

The Southampton legend is no longer a pundit on Sky Sports following some controversial comments he’s made during the COVID-19 pandemic, but he’s still building an online following for himself and is now mixing it up with the likes of Farage.

The former UKIP leader chatted with Le Tissier about a number of issues, but also finally revealed his favourite Premier League football club.

“Of course I follow football,” Farage said.