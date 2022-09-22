Nigel Farage reveals which Premier League club he supports

Nigel Farage has admitted to coming from a family of Crystal Palace fans, he has revealed during a chat with Matt Le Tissier on his online show.
The Southampton legend is no longer a pundit on Sky Sports following some controversial comments he’s made during the COVID-19 pandemic, but he’s still building an online following for himself and is now mixing it up with the likes of Farage.
The former UKIP leader chatted with Le Tissier about a number of issues, but also finally revealed his favourite Premier League football club.
“Of course I follow football,” Farage said.
“My earliest memories of football are being taken, I suppose 1969 or 1970, to watch Crystal Palace play.
“Malcolm Allison, with the big fedoras, who’d come from Man City, was the manager. Don Rogers, the star player for Swindon, had come to Palace as centre forward, and my grandfather and grandmother used to go and watch Palace.
“My father and uncles used to go and watch Palace, my son is a season ticket holder at Palace, I follow Palace closely every week. Football is not my No.1 sport, but I follow it.
“I probably actually, in terms of listening to football, reading about football, I probably spend a few hours a week of football. So, football is part of my life, but cricket is a little bit bigger.”