Portuguese star set to be offered new contract to fend off interest from Manchester United

Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos is set to be offered a new contract to fend off interest from Manchester United.

Ramos has been linked with a move away from Benfica in recent months after bursting onto the scene as a young striker in Portugal. At Just 21 years old, Ramos has already appeared 71 times for Benfica, scoring 22 goals.

According to A Bola, his performances have attracted the interest of Manchester United, Newcastle, PSG, and Wolves.

However, the report claims that Benfica are looking to tie him down to a new deal in order to fend off interest from other clubs.

With Cristiano Ronaldo now into the final year of his contract, and a new deal looking unlikely, bringing in a young, hungry, up-and-coming striker to take over from him would be a smart bit of business.

Ramos already has Champions League experience, scoring four times for Benfica last season, and at 21 years old, he’s still far from hitting his full potential. Learning from a manager who gives faith in young players such as Erik ten Hag could be significant in helping his development.