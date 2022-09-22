Premier League’s September Player of the Month nominees – Manchester United star makes the cut

The Premier League have announced their September Player of the Month nominees with one Manchester United player making the cut.

After an impressive start to the season, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was given the August Player of the Month award, unsurprisingly as he sits top of the goal-scoring charts with 11 goals already this season.

Now, with September cut short in terms of games due to the international schedule the Premier League have announced their nominees for the second Player of the Month award of the season, as seen in the tweet below.

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been nominated after scoring twice in a 3-1 win against Arsenal at Old Trafford. The England international has had a resurgence in form under Erik ten Hag this season.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has also been nominated. De Bruyne has managed three assists in his last two games.

Alex Iwobi, Phillip Billing, Jacob Ramsey, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg make up the rest of the nominations.

You can vote for your preferred player here.