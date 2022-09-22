Steven Gerrard to be without key Aston Villa star for around two months

Steven Gerrard’s squad has been plagued with injuries over the last few weeks and the Aston Villa boss has now learned how long one of his key stars will be out of action for.

According to a report from L’Équipe, Boubacar Kamara’s issue with his right knee means he will be out of action for the next two months after medical exams in Dubai revealed a serious sprain.

Gerrard admitted he was worried about Kamara after his side’s 1-0 win over Southampton – the game in which the French star sustained the injury – and his instincts seem to have been right.

This is a huge blow for Aston Villa and the player as the midfielder will now miss the World Cup in November.

The knee injury forced Kamara to withdraw from the France squad this week after initially replacing Adrien Rabiot in Didier Deschamps’ list of players, which would have been the 22-year-old’s opportunity to stake his claim to be on the plane to Qatar.

In addition to this, left-back Lucas Digne also suffered an ankle injury this week that is likely to keep him sidelined for several weeks, reports the Daily Mail.

Gerrard was already without centre-back Diego Carlos and right-back Matty Cash before learning about the two players above as the Villa boss now looks to take the Birmingham club forward without three of his four starting defenders and his holding midfielder.