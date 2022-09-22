Transfer journalist confirms Manchester United target has an affordable release clause

Kim Min-Jae has played a big part in Napoli’s excellent start to the season and has filled the void left by Kalidou Koulibaly impeccable. 

The South Korean centre-back joined the Serie A side this summer from Fenerbahce and his performances have already caught the attention of multiple clubs in Europe.

That’s according to transfer journalist Gianluca di Marzio, who has reported that Kim’s start to the season and the way that he has played has attracted attention from multiple clubs and Manchester United are believed to be one of them, states GIFN.

Kim Min-Jae has been impressive for Napoli this season

For those interested in the defender, Kim has a release clause in his contract set at €50m. However, that cannot be activated until next summer and if anyone wanted the Korean star in January, they would have to pay a massive fee, reports Di Marzio.

Manchester United’s starting centre-back pair so far this season has been Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez but apart from those two, the Red Devils do not have quality depth as Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof do not seem to be trusted by Erik ten Hag.

Kim would challenge for a starting spot in the Dutch coach’s team and would also allow him to rotate with quality but whether their interest is backed up with a concrete offer, remains to be seen.

