Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Is Pochettino set for Nice? Are Arsenal really pursuing Lindstrom? And more!

AC Milan

Pierre Kalulu on his contract situation with AC Milan: “If all goes well as now… that we win titles and I play as a starter, there is only the desire to continue here at Milan. There will be time to talk about the contract with the managers.”

Arsenal

Are Arsenal really in talks over a move to sign Jesper Lindstrom from Eintracht Frankfurt?

Arsenal held some talks with Mykhaylo Mudryk’s agents in the summer, but didn’t make a concrete bid. Shakhtar Donetsk’s position is unchanged for the moment – they won’t sell for less than €50m.

Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong on Barcelona: “I always wanted to stay at Barcelona this summer… and this is why I always remained calm in the summer. The club has its own ideas and I have my own idea, sometimes this clashes with each other. But things went okay.”

De Jong on Chelsea and Man Utd: “Chelsea and Man United interest? I already decided in May that I wanted to stay at Barcelona. I never changed this decision during the summer.”

A move to the MLS is the main option for Sergio Busquets for summer 2023. The experienced midfielder is tempted by a new challenge, with Inter Miami pushing for him.

Ronald Koeman reveals: “I wanted to bring Gini Wijnaldum to Barcelona, but the president Laporta preferred to annoy me and delay the signing. Wijnaldum chose to join Paris Saint Germain instead of Barcelona for that reason.”

Benevento

Official, confirmed. Fabio Cannavaro has been appointed as Benevento manager. He’s signed a two-year contract and is now preparing for his first management job in Italy.

Brentford

Eintracht Frankfurt

Everton

Everton had a bid of €30m for Mykhaylo Mudryk turned down by Shakhtar Donetsk this summer. He’s considered a top talent and his asking price has now gone up to more like €50m.

Juventus

9 games – 2 wins – 4 draws – 3 defeats.

Manchester United

In other news, Manchester United and other clubs could face paying as much as £130m for Jude Bellingham next summer (Athletic)

Nice

PSG

Real Madrid

Rennes

Done deal, confirmed – Rennes have now signed Portuguese midfielder Xeka on a free transfer. He’s signed a contract until June 2024.