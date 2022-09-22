Video: Couple have wedding gatecrashed by Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is an international superstar and that status increases further when it comes to his home nation of Egypt.

The Liverpool star is a national hero and the forward is currently with the national team as they prepare for games against Niger and Liberia over the next week during this international period.

Whilst away with Egypt, the 30-year-old has made a lucky couple’s day who were having wedding photos taken in the hotel where the Egyptian national team are staying.

The Liverpool star was passing the couple and jumped in for a quick snap before running off to complete whatever it was the superstar needed to do.

This was a lovely gesture from the Egyptian footballer and it has created a once-in-a-lifetime memory for the lucky couple.