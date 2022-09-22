Video: “I don’t know what it is or what problem he’s got” – Jack Grealish hits back at Graeme Souness

Jack Grealish has hit back at Graeme Souness after the former Liverpool man described him as “a good footballer, not a great player.”

Souness was heaping the criticism on Grealish on talkSPORT, as relayed by ESPN.

Now, Grealish has hit back at Souness whilst on international duty with England, as seen in the video below.

Souness as a pundit isn’t afraid to say how he feels or create controversy. Grealish hasn’t lit the world alight at Manchester City, but he’s still playing a key role in Pep Guardiola’s side.

 

