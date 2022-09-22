Jack Grealish has hit back at Graeme Souness after the former Liverpool man described him as “a good footballer, not a great player.”

Souness was heaping the criticism on Grealish on talkSPORT, as relayed by ESPN.

Now, Grealish has hit back at Souness whilst on international duty with England, as seen in the video below.

?? “He [Graeme Souness] has a lot of stuff to say, I don’t know what it is or what problem he’s got. When I signed for [Man] City I knew it wasn’t going to be all laughs unless I started the way Erling Haaland did.” Jack Grealish on criticism from Graeme Souness. pic.twitter.com/whQKUYuZCx — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 22, 2022

Souness as a pundit isn’t afraid to say how he feels or create controversy. Grealish hasn’t lit the world alight at Manchester City, but he’s still playing a key role in Pep Guardiola’s side.