Video: Man City’s De Bruyne scores classy first time finish against Wales

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne has produced another piece of magic in Belgium’s Nations League clash with Wales. 

Belgium are looking to secure valuable three points against the Welsh tonight as they look to challenge for the top spot in a very competitive group.

The home side have now taken a step towards that and it was, of course, De Bruyne who produced a piece of magic to open the scoring.

The Man City star received a pass from Michy Batshuayi before placing the ball first time into the Wales goal, leaving Wayne Hennessey with no chance.

Footage courtesy of Premier Sports

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold says he is his best critic and doesn’t care what people say
CEO confirms Leeds United made club-record bid for playmaker
Manchester City star states his intentions to retire at the club
More Stories Kevin De Bruyne

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.