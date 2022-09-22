Video: Man City’s De Bruyne scores classy first time finish against Wales

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne has produced another piece of magic in Belgium’s Nations League clash with Wales.

Belgium are looking to secure valuable three points against the Welsh tonight as they look to challenge for the top spot in a very competitive group.

The home side have now taken a step towards that and it was, of course, De Bruyne who produced a piece of magic to open the scoring.

The Man City star received a pass from Michy Batshuayi before placing the ball first time into the Wales goal, leaving Wayne Hennessey with no chance.

A classy left-footed finish from Kevin De Bruyne! The Manchester City superstar made that look so easy ? Belgium make their first real attack count as they open the scoring against Wales ??#BELWAL pic.twitter.com/bLPnZE45v0 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 22, 2022

Footage courtesy of Premier Sports