Video: Man United’s Christian Eriksen scores screamer for Denmark in Nations League clash

Denmark were defeated 2-1 by Croatia in their UEFA Nations League clash tonight which saw a screamer from Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen. 

The match was an important one in Group A1 as Croatia now move above Denmark into the top spot and are in pole position to qualify for the next round.

The Croatians took the lead in the match early in the second half but the goal of the game was the Danish’s equaliser.

Eriksen, who has been in great form for Man United, picked up the ball in a central area before hitting a rocket to make it 1-1.

