Video: Mbappe puts France ahead with sensational solo goal against Austria

Kylian Mbappe has given France the lead over Austria in Paris with a sensational solo goal.

Tonight is an important night for the defending UEFA Nations League champions as a defeat would mean relegation to the B division of the competition.

That fear has been lessened thanks to France’s golden boy, Mbappe, whose wonderful solo goal has put the French on the path to three points.

The PSG superstar ran through the Austrian defence before blasting the ball into the net.

Mbappe's Goal vs Austria



This goal from Mbappe

NAAAAH MBAPPE IS A CHEAT CODE.

Footage courtesy of Movistar and FOX