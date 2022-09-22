Video: Mbappe puts France ahead with sensational solo goal against Austria

International Football
Posted by

Kylian Mbappe has given France the lead over Austria in Paris with a sensational solo goal. 

Tonight is an important night for the defending UEFA Nations League champions as a defeat would mean relegation to the B division of the competition.

That fear has been lessened thanks to France’s golden boy, Mbappe, whose wonderful solo goal has put the French on the path to three points.

The PSG superstar ran through the Austrian defence before blasting the ball into the net.

Footage courtesy of Movistar and FOX

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Man United and Arsenal target finishes off lovely team goal for the Netherlands
Video: Man City’s De Bruyne scores classy first time finish against Wales
Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold says he is his best critic and doesn’t care what people say
More Stories Kylian Mbappe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.