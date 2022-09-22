West Ham United reportedly look set to benefit from a major cash windfall after a commercial deal secured in September.

Speaking to West Ham Zone, the football finance expert Dr Daniel Plumley said: “If you look at the amount of stuff involved in day-to-day operations of a football club, it’s intense and there’s a lot going on.

“In general business terms, I’d always be of the opinion if it can be outsourced to a specialist who can do it better and is an expert in that field and the cost, partnership and structure works, then I’m all for that. That’s a viable business strategy.

“This appears to be something like that whereby you can outsource to a specialist and you know they’ll do a good job. West Ham will then reap the benefits in the future.

“In the here and now, it’s something that the club doesn’t have to deal with directly and you’ve got a specialist provider in that space.

“I think that kind of deal always makes good business sense if you can budget it in and it works.“