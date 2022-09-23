15 players resign from the Spain National Team

15 players of the Spanish Women’s national team have threatened to resign if their coach Jorge Vilda is not fired.

According to reports, the players are unhappy with the coach’s selection, training methods, dressing room atmosphere and management of injuries.

The Spanish Football Federation has revealed that it fully supports the coach and they are going to stand by him. The Federation has kept the names of those 15 players secret and believes that if they recognise their mistake and ask for forgiveness, they can come back into the team.

Spanish media has reported that Alexia Putellas, the Barcelona superstar and the current Ballon d’Or winner, is not among those 15 players who have threatened to resign.

The RFEF have released a statement supporting the coach in this scandal.