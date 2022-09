Leeds United youngster Jamie Shackleton could be on his way out of the club in the near future.

That’s according to journalist Phil Hay, who believes Shackleton’s time at Leeds is almost over.

“He knows that he and the club are almost done,” said Hay in an article with The Athletic.

Shackleton is currently on loan at Millwall, who have a deal in place to sign him on a permanent at the end of the season.