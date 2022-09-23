Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu frustrated at a lack of game time and is now attracting interest from other clubs.

Tomiyasu is yet to start a game for Arsenal this season, with Mikel Arteta opting to play Ben White in an unfamiliar right-back position.

The Japanese international has been involved in the majority of Arsenal’s games, but only from the bench.

Understandably, a player of Tomiyasu’s calibre will be desperate to play more regularly, and according to journalist Ekrem Konur in the tweet below, he’s becoming increasingly frustrated at the lack of game time.

?Takehiro Tomiyasu has he is unhappy at his lack of playing time at Arsenal. ??There are clubs from England and France interested in the Japanese right-back.

With Arteta playing a central defender out of position over Tomiyasu, it’s understandable that his is frustrated at a lack of game time.

There’s no doubt Arsenal will be desperate to keep hold of him due to squad depth, but if he actively pushes for a move, they may reluctantly allow him to leave.

The report from Konur claims that English and French clubs are showing an interest in the defender, so it will be interesting to see whether someone makes a move in the January transfer window.