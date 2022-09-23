Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney removed his armband showing respect to The Queen during international duty with Scotland.

After The Queen sadly passed away recently, the football world came together to express their gratitude for her service to England.

Footballers were asked to wear armbands as a mark of respect, but Scotland defender Tierney decided to remove his during their game this week, as seen below.

Kieran Tierney controversially removed his black armband, worn by players in memory of the queen, and placed it on the side of the pitch. He was also seen without it in the second half agaisnt FC Zurich. #Arsenal #afc pic.twitter.com/UEzkniY3Sb — arsenalentity (@arsenalentity) September 22, 2022

The tweet also claims that he was seen without an armband during the second half of Arsenal’s game against FC Zurich in Europe.against