Concern for Arsenal as star picks up another injury on international duty

The last thing any club needs is for their players to pick up an injury while on international duty, but Thomas Partey hasn’t exactly had his issues to seek when it comes to missing games lately.

He’s missed chunks of the last two seasons and also had a knock that’s kept him out of a few games in this campaign, but he appeared to be trending towards being fit after a call-up for Ghana.

He was even set to start their game this evening, but it’s since emerged that he’s picked up some kind of injury in the warm up and it’s been confirmed that he was replaced in the starting XI:

Thomas Partey has been replaced by Baba Idrissu. https://t.co/mEHOKxzHhy — Black Stars ?? (@GhanaBlackstars) September 23, 2022

The hope will be that he simply felt a twinge or something uncomfortable and this is a precautionary move more than anything else, but it will be tense wait for the Gunners to see what the damage is and if he’ll be forced to miss more time as a result.