Everton could reignite their interest in attacking player in January

Everton could reignite their interest in Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz in the January transfer window.

That’s according to journalist Pete O’Rourke who claims Everton could revisit the opportunity to sign Diaz, especially with his price tag likely to drop in January.

Diaz is out of contract next summer, so Blackburn will need to cash in or risk losing him on a free transfer.

“Brereton Diaz, I’m sure, will be somebody that they (Everton) will look at again in January, knowing that his price tag will be reduced due to his contract situation as well. So I think Everton, if they are in the market for attacking reinforcements, Brereton Diaz will probably be pretty high up the list,” said O’Rourke, speaking to GiveMeSport.

Diaz is capable of playing out wide as well as through the middle, and this sort of versatility could make him a useful addition to Frank Lampard’s squad.

After losing Richarlison during the summer transfer window, Everton are yet to replace the Brazilian with a player of a similar profile, someone capable of playing from the left as well as covering as a striker.

Now, there’s no doubting the difference in quality between Diaz and Richarlison, but the former has proven his worth in front of goal during his time at Blackburn, and could be a smart coup at the right price.