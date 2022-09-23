Gareth Southgate’s unpopular decision will anger England fans

Gareth Southgate has revealed that he has no plans to drop Harry Maguire for England.

Southgate is even willing to put his reputation at stake by playing the out of form Maguire. With Man United dropping Maguire after a poor start to the season and then replacing him with a centre-back partnership of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, it looked likely that Maguire will also lose his place in the England team.

Since taking over the reigns of the England team, Maguire is one of the most used players by Southgate, which shows his trust in the Man United centre-back.

Talking to the press, Gareth Southgate said:

England are set to face Italy and Germany in back to back games in the UEFA Nations League.