Graham Potter wants Chelsea to sign Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

With Jorginho and N’Golo Kante out of contract next summer, Potter could be looking to reinforce Chelsea’s midfield during the next two transfer windows.

Both players are now in their thirties, so replacing them in the long-term will be necessary even if a new contract is agreed.

Now, according to Calciomercatoweb (via 90min), Potter wants to bring Inter Milan midfielder Barella to the club.

Chelsea have ultimately had a disappointing start to the season, leading to Thomas Tuchel being sacked and Potter brought in. The former Brighton manager is yet to manage a Premier League game for his new club, but the midfield issues are still likely to be apparent.

The likes of Conor Gallagher have been utilised in a midfield two at times this season, but the England international has struggled and was sent off in a game against Leicester City.

Despite spending big in the summer, Chelsea failed to sign a new midfielder, except for a deadline day loan move for Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria.