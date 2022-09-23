Jack Grealish named as being at Mendy party where two women allege rape

The horrific details continue to emerge about Benjamin Mendy’s parties and the allegations that go with that, however it wasn’t clear if any of his Man City teammates were also involved.

Most of the allegations center around Mendy and his “fixer” Louis Saha Matturie, but it’s been reported by The Guardian that claims have emerged of Jack Grealish’s attendance at one of these parties too.

It’s reported that one of the girls who’s accused Matturie of rape has also suggested that she slept with Grealish on the same night, however, there are no outright accusations made against Grealish to say that it was non-consensual with him.

The exact quote from the unnamed 17-year-old when talking about her friend is as follows:

“She told me she had sex with Jack. I don’t know whether that was consensual or non-consensual. I don’t know what that was. But she was talking about it.”

It’s confirmed that Mendy is still denying all charges, while there are no suggestions that any complaints have been brought against Grealish or any other Man City players as the case continues.