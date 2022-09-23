Journalist says Amanda Staveley wanted CL winner ahead of Eddie Howe

According to reliable journalist Ben Jacobs, Amanda Staveley would’ve preferred Rafa Benitez to replace Steve Bruce as Newcastle manager.
Staveley maintained good relationship with Benitez since the first time she wanted to complete the sale of Newcastle and journalist says the Champions League winner could’ve made a sensational return to SJP.
“That’s certainly my understanding, but I’m sure you’ll know a lot better than me on that one, but I think that that’s the missed opportunity. If Benitez looks now and with all due respect to Eddie Howe, Newcastle have gone in a completely different direction and Benitez was ultimately not available when they chose to bring in Eddie Howe.