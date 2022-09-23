Liverpool are readying an offer to sign AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer.

After a difficult start to the season, Liverpool’s ageing midfield is a problem which Jurgen Klopp could be looking to fix over the next few transfer windows.

The likes of Thiago, James Milner, and Jordan Henderson are all now into their thirties, and with Liverpool’s high-energy, heavy-pressing system, Klopp is now looking to bring in a younger midfielder to solve their midfield problems for the future.

According to Sport Mediaset (via 90min), Liverpool are readying an offer to sign AC Milan midfielder Bennacer.

Bennacer spent a short amount of time in the Premier League at Arsenal but unfortunately failed to make a league appearance.

The 24-year-old is a regular in the AC Milan side, and his versatility could make him an attractive prospect to Klopp.

Bennacer predominantly plays in central midfield but can play in a host of roles in this position. The Algerian international has played as a holding midfielder, in a box-to-role, and in more of an attacking role, so should be able to suit Klopp’s system with ease.