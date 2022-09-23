Former Lyon director of football Juninho Pernambuco has blasted Rudi Garcia for misusing Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes while he played for Lyon.

Guimaraes is enjoying his time at Newcastle since his January move in a €20m deal. The tidy midfielder helped the club survive in relegation battle last season.

The 24-year-old has managed to be one of the best midfielder in the league in just few months and his compatriot Juninho thinks his former boss didn’t know how to use the Brazil star.

He said, relayed by Onze Mondial: “There are Premier League games which are very difficult to watch. It’s just tackles, intensity, not intelligence. I give the example of Bruno Guimarães. Rudi Garcia killed the kid. He manages in five months to be one of the best players on his team (at Newcastle) thanks to his intelligence.

“I think there is value in Ligue 1 but there are still things to change. All the players who come out of Ligue 1 manage to perform elsewhere, even in the Premier League.” – finished Juninho.