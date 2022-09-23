Manchester United and Arsenal are continuing to monitor Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

That’s according to Fichajes, who claim that Lazio are yet to reach an agreement with Milinkovic-Savic over a new contract. The report claims he is considering leaving the club, hence why a new deal is yet to be signed.

Manchester United, Arsenal, and PSG are the three clubs reportedly showing an interest in the midfielder.

Milinkovic-Savic’s contract expires in 2024, so the next 12 months will be pivotal in deciding his future.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United are likely to be in the market for a new midfielder in the coming months.

Arsenal have depth issues, especially considering Thomas Partey has struggled with regular injuries. Mohamed Elneny is also currently out injured, leaving Mikel Arteta with a lack of options.

Manchester United are on an excellent run of form with a midfield two of Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay, but there’s no doubt Erik ten Hag will be looking for improvements, particularly if they continue their form and eventually qualify for the Champions League.