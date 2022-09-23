Manchester United hoping to tie down two players to new deals

Manchester United hoping to tie down Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot to new contracts in the coming months.

Under Erik ten Hag, many players who were maybe considered surplus to requirements before his arrival have now had a resurgence in form.

Two players who have benefited from his arrival are Dalot and Rashford. Dalot was often rotated with Aaron Wan-Bissaka last season, and Rashford has struggled to find a regular place in the starting eleven.

However, this season, the aforementioned players have been in fine form, and according to 90min, Manchester United are hoping to tie them down to new contracts within the next few months.

Both players are set to leave Manchester United on free transfers at the end of the season and after both becoming regulars under Ten Hag, it makes sense to offer them new terms.

David De Gea, Fred, Luke Shaw, and Cristiano Ronaldo are also out of contract at the end of the season, but there’s an argument for all four players that they may need to offer more to Manchester United over the next few months to secure themselves a new deal.