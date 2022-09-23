Moyes already thinking about replacing Alphonse Areola

According to La Razon, West Ham have enquired about replacing Alphonse Areola with La Liga keeper Yassine Bonou.

The Moroccan international has impressed with good performances for Sevilla and the Andalucian club has increased his release clause to £44million.

Areola is yet to win the starting spot from Lukasz Fabianski despite spending last season on loan from PSG.

The 29-year-old joined the London club permanently this summer for £7.8m but Moyes is already looking for his replacement as his performances are yet to convince him.

West Ham starting keeper Lukasz Fabianski is set to leave next summer for free as the Hammers are not expected to trigger his one-year extension at the end of the season.