David Moyes has cost Alphonse Areola a huge chance of progressing with the French national team.

Areola was signed on a permanent deal with West Ham during the summer transfer window, but the French goalkeeper is struggling to play regular Premier League football at the club.

This could be affecting his chance of playing regularly for his country, and a decision made by manager Didier Deschamps has proved that.

With Hugo Lloris out injured, Areola may have expected to deputise in his absence, but Deschamps opted for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Maybe the lack of game time at West Ham means he’s going to struggle to break into the France team.