Moyes costs West Ham star a huge chance as national team is announced

West Ham FC
Posted by

David Moyes has cost Alphonse Areola a huge chance of progressing with the French national team.

Areola was signed on a permanent deal with West Ham during the summer transfer window, but the French goalkeeper is struggling to play regular Premier League football at the club.

This could be affecting his chance of playing regularly for his country, and a decision made by manager Didier Deschamps has proved that.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds player who Bielsa called “important” likely to leave Elland Road
David Moyes stopped West Ham midfielder from going on loan
The Athletic names ‘dream signing’ of Eddie Howe for January

With Hugo Lloris out injured, Areola may have expected to deputise in his absence, but Deschamps opted for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Maybe the lack of game time at West Ham means he’s going to struggle to break into the France team.

More Stories Alphonse Areola David Moyes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.