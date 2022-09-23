Newcastle to go back in for star in January as transfer interest persists

You can usually get a good idea of how highly coveted a transfer target was depending on what happens next when a club misses out on them.

If they quickly move on and sign someone else then it’s easy to forget about them, but if the interest holds until the next window then it’s a clear sign that the manager and the club are very high on that player.

That appears to be the case for Newcastle United and Watford striker Joao Pedro, with reports confirming that the Magpies are looking to sign the Brazilian in January after missing out on him in the summer window.

It’s claimed that some thought the deal was actually a sure thing in the summer before it failed to happen in the final moments, while it’s also thought that the player is very keen to sign for Newcastle so there shouldn’t be an issue if a transfer fee can be agreed.

Pedro is an interesting prospect as he’s still only 20 and he clearly has bags of talent, but he’s never been a prolific goalscorer and a drop into the Championship hasn’t seen a noticeable uptick in his goal return either.

Perhaps that could change if he does move, and it does look pretty likely going into January.