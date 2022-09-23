Potential boost for Chelsea as AC Milan star likely to miss UCL clash through injury

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea’s miserable start to their UCL campaign has seen them lose to Dinamo Zagreb and draw at home with RB Salzburg, so they probably need to take at least four points from their upcoming double-header with AC Milan.

The Italian giants have had some slip-ups already this season and their recent home loss to Napoli could be a huge moment in the Serie A title race, but it also looks like they’re going to be without their number one goalkeeper Mike Maignan for a few weeks:

If he’s ruled out for the full three weeks then he may miss both of the games against Chelsea, and a look at their backup options show that he is going to be a major loss.

Veteran keepers Antonio Mirante and Ciprian Tatarusanu haven’t been regular starters for a while now, and they could best be described as safe options who probably won’t let you down but they’re unlikely to make unexpected saves either.

More Stories / Latest News
Concern for Arsenal as star picks up another injury on international duty
More international woe for Barcelona as another star forced off through injury
Manager blasted for misusing Newcastle United star

There will be some rust for them to knock off if Maignan is out, so Chelsea need to go after Milan quickly and put them under pressure to see if they can get that vital early breakthrough.

More Stories Mike Maignan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.