Potential boost for Chelsea as AC Milan star likely to miss UCL clash through injury

Chelsea’s miserable start to their UCL campaign has seen them lose to Dinamo Zagreb and draw at home with RB Salzburg, so they probably need to take at least four points from their upcoming double-header with AC Milan.

The Italian giants have had some slip-ups already this season and their recent home loss to Napoli could be a huge moment in the Serie A title race, but it also looks like they’re going to be without their number one goalkeeper Mike Maignan for a few weeks:

? Mike Maignan suffered an injury last night that will keep him out of action for the next 2-3 weeks. Though the duration isn't long, he might miss a few important games for Milan. ? @le_Parisien pic.twitter.com/hp1U5Vt3Gq — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) September 23, 2022

If he’s ruled out for the full three weeks then he may miss both of the games against Chelsea, and a look at their backup options show that he is going to be a major loss.

Veteran keepers Antonio Mirante and Ciprian Tatarusanu haven’t been regular starters for a while now, and they could best be described as safe options who probably won’t let you down but they’re unlikely to make unexpected saves either.

There will be some rust for them to knock off if Maignan is out, so Chelsea need to go after Milan quickly and put them under pressure to see if they can get that vital early breakthrough.