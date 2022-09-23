Former Leeds player Paul Robinson has suggested Pascal Struijk could be getting frustrated at the club.

With Junior Firpo out injured at the moment, Struijk has been covering at left-back at the start of the Premier League season.

Former goalkeeper Robinson warns that he could be growing increasingly frustrated being played out of position.

“From his own personal view, he will have a position of where he wants to play and it just depends on whether he’s happy being a player that can be used in different positions over where he wants to play. You see players at clubs making noise about wanting to leave because they’re not playing in their preferred position,” said Robinson, speaking to MOT Leeds News.

Realistically, playing regularly should be at the top of Struijk’s priority list, regardless of what position he’s being played in.