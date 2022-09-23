Summer signing concerned with situation at Newcastle United

Sven Botman was signed by Eddie Howe during the summer transfer window but he’s yet to become a regular at Newcastle.

Botman was brought in from Lille, signing a five-year deal at Newcastle.

The Dutch defender could be getting frustrated at a lack of game time, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

“I’m sure he’ll be slightly concerned. No player doesn’t want to be playing games. Obviously, he came with a big reputation when Newcastle signed him in the summer. They beat a number of top clubs to his signature. So he will obviously not be happy that he’s not playing in Eddie Howe’s team right now as well,” said O’Rourke.

Howe is clearly trusting the players who performed so well in the second half of last season, but they are winless since the opening day of the season, so maybe it’s time for Botman to come into the side.