England have announced their 23-man squad to face Italy on Friday night with Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell and Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson missing out.

Despite naming a bigger squad for their upcoming games, England are only able to name 23 players for their UEFA Nations League fixture against Italy on Friday night.

Unfortunately, that means some will miss out and they’ve been listed in the video below.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney received his first call-up recently, but he won’t be involved on Friday night. Liverpool and Chelsea stars Chilwell and Henderson have also not been selected by Gareth Southgate.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and Manchester City defender John Stones have also missed out.