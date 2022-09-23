Video: Jose Mourinho appears in Stormzy’s music video

Former Premier League manager Jose Mourinho has appeared in a music video with British rapper Stormzy.

Mourinho, currently the manager of Roma, spent many years managing in the Premier League with Chelsea and Tottenham.

Now, the Portuguese manager has appeared in a music video by Stormzy, as seen below.

? Nooooo way. Big Jose Mourinho in the cut! ? Stormzy is back in full effect after a long hiatus in "Mel Made Me Do It" video ?? https://t.co/WbWn4FPmD0 pic.twitter.com/V6y61M0jts — GRM Daily (@GRMDAILY) September 22, 2022

It’s certainly not what you expect to see from a football manager, but it sums up the character of Mourinho that he’s willing to join one of the biggest rappers in the world to create a music video.