Video: Serious concerns for England as Raspadori pounces after failure to deal with long-straight ball

There are concerns for every team going into the World Cup later this year, but England’s has to center around their inability to deal with some pretty simple balls up the pitch.

There will be times where Gareth Southgate’s side will be out-classed or the other team will cut you open, but this is just a basic inability to deal with a fairly aimless long-ball up the field, and it’s also worth pointing out that Giacomo Raspadori is billed as 5″8 so the England CB’s should be dominating this type of ball every single time.

In fairness it’s a great take and a wonderful finish, but this is pretty basic stuff that the defence simply needs to sort out before they head to Qatar: