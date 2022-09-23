“We’ll see what happens in the winter” – Chelsea transfer target breaks silence on future

Chelsea transfer target Josko Gvardiol has spoken out on his future at RB Leipzig.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea were interested in signing Leipzig defender Gvardiol during the summer transfer window and even offered a swap deal involving Timo Werner, who eventually re-joined the Bundesliga club on a permanent deal.

Chelsea opted to sign Wesley Fofana from Leicester City in the end, but they could push to sign Gvardiol next summer or in the January transfer window.

Now, Gvardiol has addressed the rumours linking him to Chelsea, and has hinted at a move in January.

“I have people who deal with it, I didn’t think about a transfer. We’ll see what happens in the winter,” said Gvardiol, as relayed by 90min.

Gvardiol is still only 20 years old, so he’s far from reaching his full potential. The Croatian defender is a left-sided centre-back, a specialised position in the modern era.

Despite his young age, Gvardiol is already a regular in the Leipzig side, not only performing in the Bundesliga but in European competitions as well.