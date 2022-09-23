West Ham star may have lost his key trait amid ongoing injury issues

It’s always great when you have a defender who has the pace to match pretty much any attacker in world football, but there’s always going to be a concern over what happens when they start to lose that speed.

The best players will develop their reading of the game and won’t have to rely on the pace to get out of trouble every time, but it’s starting to look like West Ham’s Kurt Zouma is being found out after losing a turn of speed recently.

It’s been reported that journalist Toby Cudworth has claimed he has an ongoing injury issue related to his knee, and it’s been pointed out that he’s currently playing with one speed just now and it’s really hampering his game.

The biggest concern then centers around how serious that knee issue is. If it just needs some rest for him to get back to his best then they’ll need to take the hit and let him sit out, but if it’s something that just won’t go away then you have to worry about his ability to contribute at the highest level.