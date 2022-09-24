Agent could offer Italy star to Leeds for only £8million

Leeds United are interested in signing Empoli left-back Fabiano Parisi, as per La Lazio Siamo Noi.

Since the start of the transfer window, the club has been particularly concerned about the left-back position, especially after selling Leif Davis and then having Junior Firpo injured in pre-season.

And to be fair, Pascal Struijk has done an admirable job filling in on the left side during the injuries to Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas. He is not, however, a long-term solution.

The Italian’s agent admitted that the player could leave in January or in the next summer with Leeds amongst the clubs interested in signing the left-back. While speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Mario Giuffredi said:

“I consider him a great team player. He (could leave) in January or (next) summer.”

“He’s (a player) of the highest standards. He can aspire to important goals. We had many clubs (showing an interest); from Atalanta to Torino to Fiorentina, Leeds and Nice.

“In agreement with Empoli, we decided to wait.”

The report suggests that the Italian side will be ‘willing to sell’ for around £8 or £10 million despite him extending his contract a few weeks ago. The report also names Juventus and Lazio as the two other clubs interested in signing the youngster.