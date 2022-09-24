Agent left deflated as free agent rejects Newcastle move

Ben Foster’s agent was left deflated after almost agreeing a move to take the former Watford goalkeeper to Newcastle.

Foster was a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Watford.

The former England international has now announced his retirement from football, but he was very close to joining Newcastle, according to his agent.

“We had a few more calls and shared a few messages in which it sounded like he was coming round to it. But then I got the final call and I knew at that point it was a no,” said his agent Richard Lee, speaking to The Athletic.

 

