Arsenal are plotting a €110m double swoop for Juventus stars Dusan Vlahovic and Fabio Miretti.

Despite having an excellent start to the season, Arsenal may be looking to improve their squad depth with the congested fixture schedule that comes with playing in the Champions League.

Arsenal had no distraction from European football last season, but it could have a detrimental effect during the later stages of the season.

Now, according to Calciomercatoweb, Arsenal are plotting a €110m offer for two Juventus players, Miretti and Vlahovic.

Despite signing Gabriel Jesus in the summer, bringing in Vlahovic who is far from reaching his full potential could be a smart move.

Miretti has already become a regular in the Juventus side despite being just 19 years old. The Italian could provide some much-needed squad depth in midfield, especially with Thomas Partey’s injury record.

Seeing Arsenal linked with Vlahovic and Miretti shouldn’t come as a surprise. Since Mikel Arteta took over, he’s clearly targeted young up-and-coming players in his recruitment, and has looked to develop and show faith in some of the younger players in the current squad.