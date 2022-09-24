Barcelona looking to sign Manchester City star

Barcelona are looking to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri as a replacement for Sergio Busquets.

Busquets’s contract at Barcelona is expiring at the end of the season. A report from Fichajes claims that Busquets could be moving to the MLS next summer.

At 34 years old, Busquets is reaching the latter stages of his career, so Barcelona will need to find a long-term replacement for the midfielder.

Now, the report from Fichajes says that Barcelona are considering both Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich and Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

Barcelona are known for their possession-based style, so bringing in a player who is currently plying his trade for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola would be a smart move.

Rodri is pivotal to how Manchester City play, dictating the tempo and controlling the game. Convincing Manchester City to part ways with Rodri won’t be easy, and the report claims that any deal would cost in excess of €100m.

Kimmich would also be an unrealistic target due to being a key player for Bayern Munich, so Barcelona may need to look elsewhere for their Busquets replacement.