Chelsea midfielder Denis Zakaria has confirmed that Liverpool contacted his agent to sign him during the summer transfer window.

Zakaria signed for Chelsea towards the end of the transfer window on a loan deal from Juventus.

Now, Zakaria has revealed that he was approached by another Premier League club before signing for Chelsea.

Zakaria has confirmed that his agent was contacted by Liverpool regarding a potential transfer, before they opted to sign Arthur Melo, also from Juventus, according to Blick (via 90min).

Both Chelsea and Liverpool were desperate to add midfield reinforcements towards the end of the transfer window. With N’Golo Kante and Jorginho into the last year of their contracts, Chelsea needed to bring in a midfielder in case they left the club.

With Liverpool, injuries to Thiago and Naby Keita meant Jurgen Klopp needed to add more depth to his side.

Zakaria is yet to break into the Chelsea team regularly, but if they can secure a permanent deal to bring him to the club from Juventus, he could be the long-term replacement to either Kante or Jorginho.