Cristiano Ronaldo left bloodied after horrific collision during Portugal match

Cristiano Ronaldo was left dazed and with a bloodied nose after colliding with Czech Republic during Portugal’s Nations League match on Saturday.

Ronaldo competed for a high ball with Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik and fared far worse than the shot-stopper. Vaclik attempted to play the ball fairly, punching it away from the penalty area.

However, the Olympiacos player appeared to catch Ronaldo with his elbow as the Manchester United legend attempted to head the cross into the net. Following the collision, Ronaldo was flattened with blood running in and all around his nose.

Before putting Ronaldo through a concussion test, Portugal’s medical team spent time plastering the cut on his nose. They then led the legendary striker to the side of the field to clean up the remaining blood, as players were not permitted to play in blood-stained uniforms.

It was not Ronaldo’s night as he also missed a clear cut chance in the first half before his Manchester United teammates Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes gave the team a comfortable 2 goal lead at the break.